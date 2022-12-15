Mold: Banned drug-driver who overtook in crash jailed
- Published
A disqualified drug-driver who left a woman critically ill after a head-on crash while overtaking has been jailed.
Gavin Evans, 36, of Queen Street, Treuddyn, Flintshire, was convicted of three counts of causing serious injury when he hit Isla Watts's car in 2020.
He was convicted on "overwhelming" evidence and had an "appalling" driving history, Mold Crown Court heard.
Evans was jailed for three-and-a-half years and disqualified from driving for six years, nine months.
He was over twice the legal limit for cannabis, uninsured and changed the 30-year-old's life, the prosecution said.
He had two previous convictions for dangerous driving and had a ninth conviction for driving when banned.
The offences occurred at Rhydtalog when police had been alerted to a head-on collision between a Vauxhall Cavalier and a Vauxhall Agila.
Richard Edwards, prosecuting, said Ms Watts, from Mold, spent three weeks in the Royal Stoke University Hospital during the pandemic with a broken foot and fractures to her pelvis and ribs - injuries which left her in a critical condition.
The court heard Evans was a car enthusiast who restored old Vauxhalls.
Patrick Geddes, defending, said Evans "committed a significant error of judgement" when he continued to overtake.
Judge Parry said Evans had "ruined" the life of one victim "to a significant degree" and also caused himself and others significant injury too.
The defendant had two passengers in his car at the time who all had significant life-threatening injuries and spent several weeks in hospital.
Following the sentencing, senior investigating officer, Sgt Meurig Jones of the Roads Policing Unit, said: "Evans had no consideration for others as he drove dangerously that evening. It is only by sheer luck that this wasn't a multiple fatal road traffic collision investigation.
"This case highlights the devastating consequences of such a poor standard of driving and the serious, often life-changing repercussions that this can have on other road users. The nature of their injuries will have long-lasting effects on them all. The significant delay in bringing this case to court was due to the injuries sustained.
"Evans is now behind bars facing the consequences of his completely reckless actions."