Wales weather: Heavy rain warning from Sunday to Tuesday
- Published
Large parts of Wales have been warned to expect persistent and at times heavy rain from late on Sunday into early Tuesday.
The Met Office said there would be between 35-50mm (1.3-2in) in many areas, and 70-90mm (2.7-3.5in) possible on high ground.
The warning is for south-east Wales, and Swansea, Carmarthenshire and Powys.
A separate warning for snow and ice covers all Wales on Sunday between 03:00 GMT and 14:00.
The later rain warning runs from 18:00 GMT on Sunday until 06:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Forecasters said it is expected to result in some travel disruption, and spray and flooding could lead to road closures.
The rain alert follows one over the weekend of icy conditions, when South Wales Police advised people to "only drive if it's necessary" due to "extremely poor" road conditions.
Road crashes were reported by Gwent Police and North Wales Police, along with road closures due to ice.
Up to 5cm (2in) of snow could fall on high ground in Wales with up to 2cm (0.8in) on lower levels, although it could start to melt "readily from late morning" and this could add to the ice risk, it warned.
"In addition to the ice and snow risk, strong winds are expected, mainly over higher ground," it added.