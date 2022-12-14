Menai bridge: Third crossing by 2030 very likely, says Welsh government
- Published
- comments
A third bridge linking Anglesey to the north Wales mainland is "very likely", according to the Welsh government.
Plans to build a crossing by 2030 were unveiled in an update on planned infrastructure projects.
Longstanding calls for another bridge were amplified recently afer the temporary closure of the Menai Bridge, leaving only one crossing.
In 2018 the Welsh government had previously announced its preferred option for a third route.
That option was to build a new bridge to the east of Britannia Bridge, and make improvements to Junction 8 and 8A of the A55.
Talk of the project quietened in recent years, but has now been included in the Welsh government's list of infrastructure projects published on Monday.
The document states that a third Menai crossing would "improve safety, journey times and network resilience".
The Welsh government estimates that the project would cost £400m, with a stated intention of starting construction in 2027 and completing it by 2029/30.
Although all projects in the document are said to be "very likely" to be carried out, the Welsh government has emphasised that there is no "formal commitment" to do so.
"This reflects the possibility of future uncertainties, including the future public spending outlook," the document said.
'We'll keep pushing'
Currently all road building projects have been suspended by the Welsh government while it holds a review to assess their environmental impact.
It added: "Achieving our decarbonisation targets will be at the heart of decision making for infrastructure developments."
Plans for a third Menai crossing were welcomed by the Plaid Cymru MS for Ynys Mon, Rhun ap Iorwerth.
"Described as having 'high probability of being delivered', we'll keep pushing to make it," he tweeted.
The Welsh government's infrastructure document also includes plans for improvements to the A55, A494 and A458 in Flintshire.
Its stated aim is to carry out "improvement of approximately 7.5 miles (12km) of carriageway between Queensferry and Northop to address traffic congestion, resilience and safety issues in the Deeside area".