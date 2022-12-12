Presteigne: Four charged after break-in defence firm
Four people have been charged over a break-in at a mid Wales defence firm which saw a nearby school locked down.
Dyfed-Powys Police were called to reports of a burglary at Broadaxe Business park, Presteigne, Powys on Friday.
They have been charged with conspiracy to commit criminal damage and conspiracy to commit burglary.
They were refused bail by magistrates in Welshpool and will appear at Mold Crown Court in January.
The three women and one man indicated they would plead not guilty.
The court heard the damage caused to the Teledyne Labtech factory during the protest was estimated at more than £500,000.