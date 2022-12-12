Scarlet fever: 866 cases in Wales in one week
The number of scarlet fever cases in Wales has jumped to its highest weekly level on record.
A total of 866 cases were notified in the past week, according to Public Health Wales (PHW).
But public health officials say the spike was in a large part due to more public awareness, a larger number of people getting tested and more GPs reporting cases.
It is 473.5% increase on the previous week, when there were 151 cases.
Normally, there are two or three weeks each year when there are more than 100 cases notified in Wales - typically between February and April.
The rise in cases has started earlier this season.
PHW figures showed the total number of cases in 2022, up to 11 December, was 2,225 - more than the previous highest year, 2018.
Dr Chris Williams, consultant epidemiologist at PHW, said: "We expect a surge in cases of scarlet fever every three or four years, but the figures reported today are clearly higher than previous peaks in circulation.
"However, the data needs to be interpreted with caution.
"Over the last fortnight, Public Health Wales and other health authorities have been urging GPs to report cases of scarlet fever to us. Although cases are high at the moment, the reported rapid increase is likely to be in large part because of increased notifications by GPs, coupled with generally raised awareness.
"We can infer this because other signifiers, such as severe illness, have not increased at anything approaching the same rate."
Fifteen children in the UK have died with invasive Strep A infections since September, including seven-year-old Hanna Roap from Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan.
Brynaman Primary School, in Carmarthenshire, saw 33 cases of scarlet fever in its pupils, including two who needed hospital treatment.
Dr Williams added most sort throats or headaches would be common seasonal viruses, with no need to contact doctors.
Signs of scarlet fever include a fever, nausea or vomiting, or fine pink-red rash that feels like sandpaper to touch.
Health officials say in this case, people should, contact NHS 111 Wales or your GP for advice.
They say scarlet fever is usually a mild illness from which most children will recover without complications, especially if the condition is properly treated with antibiotics.
What is iGAS and Strep A?
Mild strep A infections cause symptoms like a sore throat or skin infections and can also cause scarlet fever.
It is treated with antibiotics which may also help reduce the risk of complications and spread of the bug.
But a very small number of cases sees strep A getting deeper into the body causing invasive Group A Streptococcus (iGAS), which needs immediate medical attention.
There have been seven cases of invasive Strep A in the past week, according to Public Health Wales - with 83 cases so far this year.
Dr Williams added: "Although iGAS is a worrying condition, the majority of these children will recover with proper treatment."
He said parents should contact their GP or get medical advice straight away if their child has a fever (a high temperature above 38C) or if they have severe muscle aches.
"Catching flu increases the risk of becoming severely unwell with secondary infections. Help protect your child and vulnerable family members from Strep A infections by taking up the offer of a free flu vaccine for your child or eligible adult," he added.