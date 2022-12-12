Strep A Q&A: Are tests available on the NHS in Wales?
Health officials say parents should be aware of an infection called strep A after a number of children died from it.
They include seven-year-old Hanna Roap, from Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, who died from invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS).
And Brynaman Primary School, in Carmarthenshire, has seen 33 cases of scarlet fever in its pupils, including two who needed hospital treatment.
Following reports of strep A tests being available on the NHS in Wales but not England, we asked the Welsh government whether that was the case.
Who are tests for?
The tests are for people with symptoms of a sore throat and can detect whether it is caused by a bacterial or viral infection.
They are not made specifically to look for Strep A.
Tests are only suitable for children over the age of six, and those who already have symptoms of a sore throat, but not for people who have symptoms of scarlet fever.
What can tests do?
They can identify Strep A - but not whether or not someone is likely to have the more severe complications caused by invasive Strep A (iGAS).
Very rarely, strep A can also cause something called invasive group A streptococcal infection or iGAS, which can be deadly.
Invasive disease happens when the bacteria get past your body's immune defences. This can happen when you are already ill or are on treatments, such as some cancer therapies, that affect your immune system.
However, the Welsh government said: "In the majority of cases, prescription of antibiotics for Strep A are issued by GPs or pharmacists making a diagnosis based on symptoms."
Where are tests available?
These tests are not widely available in Wales, but may be found in some GPs and pharmacies and within certain health boards, said Public Health Wales.
In areas which do not provide tests, the Welsh government said GPs will prescribe antibiotics based on clinical symptoms.
The Welsh Government said: "In some parts of Wales, pharmacists use a swab test to detect a Strep A infection, but this is only done for those who display symptoms of bacterial infection."
Why are tests used?
Tests are broadly used to advise pharmacists or GPs whether or not to prescribe antibiotics.
They are not used routinely, as diagnosis by symptoms is broadly considered to be equally effective.
Is the Welsh government looking to increase test availability?
No, the Welsh government said it was not looking to increase test availability in the immediate future.
What are the symptoms of strep A?
Most often, symptoms are mild - a sore throat or a skin infection that can be easily treated with antibiotics.
But strep A can cause a range of things - and some of them are more serious.
One is scarlet fever, which mostly affects young children and, again, needs antibiotics.
What is scarlet fever?
It is a notifiable disease, meaning health professionals must inform local health protection teams of suspected cases. This is so they can be treated quickly and possible outbreaks brought under control.
It causes a rash and flu-like symptoms, including a temperature, sore throat and swollen neck glands.
On darker skin the rash can be more difficult to detect visually but will have a sandpapery feel.
Someone who has scarlet fever may have what doctors call a strawberry tongue - because its appearance looks a bit like a strawberry.
How is Strep A treated?
Strep A is treated with antibiotics.
Does strep A affect adults?
Yes. Anyone can catch it if they come into close contact with someone who is infected. Most people will not get very sick though.
How long does strep A last?
People with strep throat should stay home from work, school or nursery until they no longer have a fever and have taken antibiotics for at least 24 hours.
This will help stop the infection spreading to other people.
