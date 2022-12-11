Brecon Beacons walker airlifted to hospital after fall

Rescuers and Coastguard helicopterBrecon Mountain Rescue Team
Brecon Mountain Rescue Team said it wished the man "a speedy recovery"

A 61-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital with a suspected leg fracture after a fall while walking his dog in the Brecon Beacons.

He was found on a narrow path above a steep drop by a crew from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service on Sunday.

Volunteers from Brecon Mountain Rescue Team also went to his aid before he was winched aboard a Coastguard helicopter.

"We wish him a speedy recovery," said the team in a Facebook post.

