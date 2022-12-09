Presteigne school locked down after business park burglary
- Published
A high school has been locked down after a burglary at a neighbouring business park.
Police were called to reports of a burglary in Broadaxe Business Park, Presteigne, Powys at about 06:35.
Four people were arrested on suspicion of burglary.
The John Beddoes Campus of Newtown High School, which is next to the business park, was locked down following advice from the police, Powys council said.
Officers arrested two women, aged 65 and 41, at the scene while a 34-year-old man and 39-year-old woman, who were on the roof of the property, were arrested after coming down once officers had spoken to them.
The four suspects said they were a part of a protest group.