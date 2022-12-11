Cost of Living: Christmas takes toll on young parents
Mother-of-five Charlotte Chapman's kids come before everything else.
"I will eat their leftovers, I won't make myself a meal," the 30-year-old single parent said in their Cardiff home.
Charlotte is the swan in her house, frantically paddling beneath the surface to ensure her kids have a smooth ride through their young lives.
"If you have got the support, and you have got the family, I think you are going to be OK," she said.
"We are all struggling, but it is what you make of it."
Charlotte was 17 when she had her first child. As well as caring for her five children, Charlotte's 16-year-old brother also lives with them in their three-bedroom house.
"My money, I just spend on food and bills. That's it.
"We don't go out. If we do, it's free things. We go down the [River] Taff or to the park. There's no treats like cinema or bowling, I can't afford that."
To ensure her children have a nice Christmas, Charlotte said she has had to find other ways of saving money.
"We've had to use charities a lot to help, I went to the food bank not long ago so I was able to buy some Christmas presents," she explained.
"I have to go to charity [shops] for clothing, because I find that's a lot of money at the moment."
The children's school shoes were bought online using Klarna, paying in instalments. Charlotte has also used PayPal to spread the cost of some items, and she has only just finished paying for last year's Christmas presents.
While the cost of living crisis has made most people reconsider what they are spending, Charlotte said she was used to a tight budget.
"This is normal life for me, to be honest. I am a single mum since 17, so it has always been a struggle for things.
"You've just got to use the help and support that's out there to get by. And that's what I've done for the last 10 years, really."
Some of that help comes from Home-Start Cymru, a charity which supports young people with children at their most challenging time.
"We've definitely seen an increase in families needing some of those everyday essentials," said Home-Start coordinator Ruth Triggs.
"Help with nappies, wipes, baby milk. And if they can't provide those, then there's no money left to provide those little luxuries for Christmas either."
At this time of year, Home-Start's work includes a Christmas present appeal, with the gifts being distributed to the families they support.
Ms Triggs said the pressures of Christmas could take their toll on young parents.
"We see a lot more referrals for families struggling with mental health issues, just with the stress of everyday life., trying to make ends meet and provide for their families. It's obviously having an impact on them," she said.
Charlotte Chapman's family will have a picnic on the living room floor for Christmas dinner, as they won't all fit around the table.
She thinks that some in her community judge her, and she has been called names in the street. But she hopes her positive attitude will overcome the pressures that come with Christmas.
"You can make something really good with just a little bit, you don't need a lot of money. It's just what you make of it," she said.
"Make it magical. Be happy."