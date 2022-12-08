Will you be affected by the nurses' strike?
- Published
Nurses at almost all NHS health boards in Wales will take part in two days of strikes in the run up to Christmas.
They will strike on 15 and 20 December at all health boards except Aneurin Bevan, which did not meet the threshold.
Members of the Royal College of Nurses (RCN) union rejected a Welsh government pay award of between 4% and 5.5%, well below the rate of inflation.
However, some services are exempt from strike action, such as chemotherapy and paediatric intensive care.
Have you had your appointment cancelled because of the nurses' strike?
Use this form to tell us about your experiences:
If you are reading this page on the BBC News app, you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question on this topic.