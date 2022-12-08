Wrexham: King and Queen Consort celebrate city status
The King and the Queen Consort are to visit Wrexham on Friday to celebrate it becoming a city.
They will be at St Giles' Church as part of King Charles' first visit to Wrexham since becoming monarch in September.
It was one of eight places around the UK granted city status this summer as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Wrexham is now Wales' seventh city, joining Bangor, Cardiff, Newport, St Davids, St Asaph and Swansea.
During a short service in the nave of the church, the King will formally mark the conferral of city status.
The bid was Wrexham's fourth attempt to become a city following three failed attempts in 2000, 2002 and 2012.
The royal couple will then see the church's treasures, which include a first edition King James Bible and an early 14th Century chalice which is still in use.
In September the King and Queen Consort made their first visit to Wales since Charles became monarch in Cardiff.
That visit included a service at Llandaff Cathedral, a motion of condolence for the death of the Queen at the Senedd and an audience with First Minister Mark Drakeford at Cardiff Castle.