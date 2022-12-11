Cost of living: Woman chooses mental health therapy over heating
Hedydd Elias has had to decide between spending up to £100 a week on mental health therapy or heating her home.
She has had mental health problems since she was 11, and opted to pay for treatment after she says she was told to wait two-and-a-half years for NHS therapy.
"I still haven't turned the heating on yet," said the Ceredigion 28-year-old.
Hywel Dda health board has a new 24/7 mental health helpline and said support is available for anyone in a crisis.
Ms Elias decided private therapy was her only option after she found herself in A&E at "crisis point" three years ago.
"The waiting time back then was two-and-a-half years, that's what I was told," she said.
"So I thought OK, I won't have anything. I'll give myself six months, I'll save as much as I can and I'll go to private therapy."
'Going around in circles'
Ms Elias decided to refuse help from the crisis team because she felt she was "going around in circles".
Private treatment means sacrificing a large chunk of her salary to pay up to £100 a week for the treatment she needs.
She said: "It's everything else I need to cut back on because this, for me, is essential. I need this therapy to survive.
"I still haven't turned the heating on yet. If I'm cold, I'll fill a hot water bottle up, just boil the kettle once.
"I'm already starting to think, six months to a year's time, what do I need to cut back on now, so that I can save now?"
Figures from Hywel Dda University Health Board showed that in September 2022, 390 (44.2%) patients were waiting less than 26 weeks to start psychological therapy. That left 493 (55.8%) waiting more than 26 weeks.
With long waiting lists and the cost of living crisis, the demand for support - for free - is rising, according to one local charity.
The Huts workshop and charity in Newcastle Emlyn supports 120 people with their mental health across Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.
Sally Chorley, the charity's manager, said: "Somebody who's suicidal, or self harms, they need it [support] there and then, whether that's a phone call, a referral somewhere.
"Mental health isn't going to wait."
Liz Carroll, director of mental health and learning disabilities for Hywel Dda UHB, said those who were in crisis would get access to urgent support.
She said: "We are proud to have introduced a 24/7 single point of access for mental health support via the established 111 phone line.
"We were the first health board in Wales to introduce this significant service, which is a dedicated mental health telephone service for all ages.
"The service is currently piloting and developing a number of evidence-based group therapies with the aim to offer these to clients whilst waiting for therapeutic intervention."
Simon Jones, head of policy and campaigns at Mind Cymru, said: "We know people are cutting back on everyday essentials in some circumstances because they need to reduce their financial overheads.
"This can put huge pressure on somebody when they're looking to that counselling or support as a real life saver for them.
"It's a really high pressure situation to be in and we wouldn't want to see people in that situation if they do need that support."
A Welsh government spokesperson said: "We have provided additional funding to all health boards to reduce mental health waiting times and improve access to services, including access to a wider range of psychological therapies, to help support people's emotional health and wellbeing.
"We also provide free access to online therapy, without needing a referral from a health professional, for people who experience anxiety, depression or stress, and helping people manage their mental health and wellbeing."
If you or someone you know has been affected by the issues raised in this story, information on available help and support can be accessed via BBC Action Line.