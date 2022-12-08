Cost of living: Cold weather concerns for vulnerable
- Published
People are being urged to look out for vulnerable friends and relatives as we face a "winter like no other".
Ben Saltmarsh from National Energy Action warned that "it's going to get worse, especially as it gets colder".
Meanwhile, charities such as Age Connects are opening warm spaces to stop people having to endure cold temperatures in their own homes.
Mr Saltmarsh said energy companies were "duty-bound" to help the most vulnerable.
He added: "We certainly don't want households to suffer in silence. So if you are worried about friends, family or neighbours, please check on them.
"And if you are worried about yourself and your own home please claim what support you are entitled to and contact your energy supplier who are duty-bound to support you."
On Wednesday, the UK Health Security Agency advised people to heat living rooms during the day and bedrooms at night as the cold snap hits the country.
Snow and ice warnings have been issued for Wales, as well as parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and the east cost of England.
The first significant cold spell comes as households grapple with high energy bills and rising costs for food and fuel.
National Energy Action has compiled details of the help available for people.
Mr Saltmarsh said: "I think this has the potential to be a winter like no other, with energy prices as high as they are, with the cost of living crisis as it is."
The cold weather has led some local authorities and charitable organisations to offer warm hubs, such as libraries and community centres.
The older people's charity Age Connects is offering warm places for people to avoid the cold and save on their own energy bills.
One of the places is at the Age Connects café in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, where visitors can enjoy low-cost hot drinks and a game of bingo.
"There's a lot of people suffering, and it is upsetting," said 82-year-old Patricia Hunt.
She has been coming to the café regularly in order to get out of the house, and has enjoyed meeting new friends.
Hazel Sewell, 64, said the café offered a cup of tea and a mince pie for £1.50 and was "cheaper than being at home".
"Yesterday I had the grandchildren over for tea, so I ran the gas and the electric. I was checking it before bed, and it was an extra £2 yesterday.
"If that multiplies every day it's an extra £14 a week, which is a lot of money."
Café manager Nicci Jones said the cost of living dominated discussions over cups of tea.
"The topic of conversation is just heating and how are we going to afford everything," she said.
Mrs Jones started working at the café in April and has seen demand grow recently.
"I worry all the time about them," she said.
"When I get home I am still conscious about putting the heating on and how long I am leaving it on for, because of the cost of it.
"So for the people who can't afford it, I just think at least they have got this place to come to between Monday and Friday. It's a godsend."