Scarlet fever: Two Carmarthenshire children in hospital
A scarlet fever outbreak at a rural primary school has resulted in two children being admitted to hospital, a senior councillor has said.
A total of 24 children at Brynaman Primary School in Carmarthenshire have been diagnosed with the bacterial infection.
Glynog Davies said five schools across Carmarthenshire had scarlet fever cases of varying numbers.
He added that the council was working closely with Public Health Wales (PHW).
One of the children has been admitted to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.
Mr Davies said headteachers were given a briefing on Monday and sent a letter from PHW outlining that schools had to follow certain guidelines.
"It is very important that we raise awareness, if there are two or more cases in a 10-day period in a school, the school would have to notify the health protection team for further guidance," he added.
He also said a letter had been sent to parents and carers in the county and if they had concerns about their child's health, they should contact their GP, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The cases at the 305 pupil-school comes as the Welsh government said the demand for antibiotics used to treat suspected cases of strep A had led to a shortage in some pharmacies.
It said it was working with the UK government to procure more antibiotics, and added it was confident suppliers were working to address stock issues.
What is scarlet fever?
It is caused by a bacteria group called streptococcus, also known as strep A.
The rash of scarlet fever often begins with small spots on the body which then spread to the neck, arms and legs. It is often sandpaper-like to touch, but is not itchy.
Your child may also have a:
- Flu-like symptoms, including a temperature of 38°C (100.4°F) or above
- Sore throat/tonsillitis
- Painful, swollen glands in the neck
- A red tongue (strawberry tongue)
It is a notifiable disease, meaning health professionals must inform health protection teams of suspected cases. This is so they can be treated quickly and possible outbreaks brought under control.
If a parent or carer suspects scarlet fever or invasive strep A infection, they should call their GP or NHS 111 as prompt treatment with antibiotics can prevent serious illness and stop infections spreading.