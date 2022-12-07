Paedophile Keith Edmonds jailed after confessing on tape
- Published
A paedophile has been jailed for 21 years after two of his victims secretly taped his confession.
At Cardiff Crown Court a judge told Keith Edmonds, 86, he had no sympathy for the fact he would die in prison.
Edmonds, of Taff's Well, Rhondda Cynon Taf, did not realise one of his victims was recording him on a mobile phone when he apologised to them.
A jury found him guilty of 11 charges of sexual assault against four children under 13 between 2001 and 2015.
In the recording, Edmonds could be heard saying: "I'm sorry. I wish I could turn back the clock then I wouldn't have done it."
The tape was handed to police, but the father-of-two denied the charges, claiming he was tired and wanted to go to bed when he confessed.
He told the court: "I didn't do anything to them. I just told them what they wanted to hear so they would go away."
His four victims, now adults, told how they were left suffering from panic attacks, flashbacks and suicidal thoughts after years of abuse.
One told the court: "I was cheated out of a happy childhood. The constant dark cloud that has hung over me ever since has never diminished."
The court heard Edmonds has declining health and is under the care of a cardiologist.
Judge Michael Fitton KC told him: "I recognise that it is inevitable that you will die in prison. That is a matter that moves me to not a shred of sympathy for you.
"You are a man who is morally bankrupt and have shown no remorse. You ruined the childhood of four children, bringing shame, pain and emotional turmoil on them."
Edmonds was told he will spend two-thirds of his sentence in prison, meaning he will be 100 by the time he is eligible for parole.
He was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and told to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Judge Fitton praised Edmonds' victims for their "commendable and extraordinary courage" in bringing him to justice.