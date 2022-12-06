Tomasz Waga: Second man cleared of Cardiff murder
A man has been found not guilty of murdering a man who was found dead on a Cardiff street on a judge's order.
Mr Justice Cotter directed a jury on Monday to clear Gledis Mehalla as there was not enough evidence he killed Tomasz Waga, 23, in January 2021.
In November another defendant, Mario Qato, was cleared of murder and of taking part in organised crime.
Three other men remain on trial at Newport Crown Court accused of murdering Mr Waga.
Josif Nushi, of Ninian Road, Cardiff; Mihal Dhana of Colum Road, Cardiff and Hysland Aliaj, of no fixed abode, remain on trial at Newport Crown Court.
Mr Waga was found dead in a street in Penylan, Cardiff, on 28 January last year.
A court previously heard he died after fleeing a "weed house" he and Carl Davies were stealing cannabis plants from.
Mr Waga had injuries to his head and mouth, ribs, arms and brain.