Ebbw Vale: Drug-driver who wrote off police car jailed
- Published
A driver who wrote off a £40,000 police car in a drug-fuelled, high-speed chase has been jailed.
Dino Price, 22, of Wentloog Road, Rumney, Cardiff, admitted dangerous driving, affray and driving without a licence or insurance.
Cardiff Crown Court heard how he used his van as a "battering ram" in Oak Street, Cwm, on 30 August, forcing police officers to abandon their car.
He was given a three-year driving ban and was jailed for 12 months.
Footage captured on the police dash cam showed Price driving at up to 80mph (128km/h) through narrow country lanes and terraced village streets.
He sped through junctions and forced other drivers to take evasive action before he turned into a dead end road in Cwm and was blocked in by police.
He then wrote off the Seat Leon police car by reversing into it twice in a bid to move it out of the way as officers desperately tried to stop him with their Tasers.
The court was previously told Price had no previous convictions and had been using cocaine due to a deterioration in his mental health.
Recorder Carl Harrison told him officers feared for their lives during the incident.