Welsh language: Fewer Welsh language speakers in past decade
The number of Welsh speakers has fallen in the past decade, with fewer children speaking the language.
In 2021, an estimated 538,000 people in Wales aged three years and over (17.8% of the population) reported being able to speak Welsh, data from the Office for National Statistics said.
That is a decrease since 2011 when 562,000 or 19% spoke the language.
One of the main factors contributing to the overall decrease is fewer Welsh speakers aged three to 15 years old.
The percentage of people able to speak Welsh recorded in 2021 is the lowest ever recorded in a census.
The 2021 census was held during the coronavirus pandemic in March that year following periods of remote learning for children.
The Welsh government said in its analysis that it was not known how the pandemic may have impacted people's reported Welsh language ability.
The percentage of usual residents aged three years and over able to speak Welsh decreased between 2011 and 2021 in all local authorities except Cardiff, Vale of Glamorgan, Rhondda Cynon Taf, and Merthyr Tydfil.
Carmarthenshire saw the largest decrease from 43.9% in 2011 to 39.9% in 2021. Carmarthenshire also saw the largest drop in Welsh speakers between the 2001 and 2011 census, the Welsh government said.
Among children and young people aged three to 15 years old, the percentage who could speak Welsh decreased in all local authorities across Wales between 2011 and 2021.
There were small increases in the percentage of people able to speak Welsh in the younger adult age groups (people aged 16 to 19 years old, and people aged 20 to 44 years old respectively), with decreases for the older age groups, the census found.
The Welsh government set a target to have one million speakers in Wales by 2050 six years ago.