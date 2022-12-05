Casey Coulton death: Cause of death inconclusive inquest told
- Published
A post mortem examination on the body of an 18-year-old man found on a riverbank has proved inconclusive, an inquest has heard.
The hearing at Pontypridd Coroner's Court into the death of Casey Coulton was adjourned for further investigations to take place.
The body of Mr Coulton, from Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was found close to the River Taff in Abercynon last month.
South Wales Police said at the time his death was being treated as unexplained.
Casey Coulton went missing in the early hours of 13 November.
His body was found at the side of the River Taff in Abercynon on the 22 November.
In a tribute released by his family after his death, the mother of his girlfriend Charlie said he was loved by all his friends.
"Casey was a kind-hearted, loving, selfless gentleman," Joanne Edwards said.
"He was loved by his girlfriend Charlie, her brother Nick, myself and my partner Leighton.
"He was loved by all his friends dearly and was the life of the party.
"We want him to be remembered for his kind, caring demeanour."