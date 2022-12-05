Wrexham: Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney match foodbank donation

Wrexham AFC's Hollywood owners have pledged to match all donations to a local foodbank

Wrexham AFC's Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will match the funds raised for the town's foodbank and other charitable causes.

Wayne Jones, owner of the town's Turf Hotel pub, tweeted that all his food van profits between 19-24 December would be donated as times were "bleak".

Replying to his appeal on social media, McElhenney pledged to double the amount raised.

The sitcom star has been described as an "absolute hero" by Mr Jones.

"It's vital we all stick together and do what we can," wrote Mr Jones in his appeal.

Mr Jones, who is appealing for funds to donate on top of his profits and any tips raised from his pub, said the response has already been "overwhelming".

Wayne Jones' pub the Turf Hotel, located next to Wrexham's Racecourse ground, is a regular for fans

During a trip to Wales in October where he paid a visit to Wrexham Foodbank, McElhenney was thanked for his "continued support" of the charity.

Mr Jones is no stranger to the club's Hollywood owners, after McElhenney was brought to tears in his pub earlier this year after being serenaded by fans.

