Brecon Beacons: Man with hypothermia rescued from mountain peak
- Published
A man with hypothermia has been rescued from the summit a mountain in the Brecon Beacons.
Rescue teams were called at 18:40 GMT on Sunday after a man was initially thought to be lost on Pen-y-Fan.
Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team searched the area with the help of a dog and police drone before the man was found at the peak of Corn Du.
The man "was very cold and hypothermic" but otherwise unharmed, and after a medical check up was taken to safety.