Brecon Beacons: Man with hypothermia rescued from mountain peak

The man was located at the summit of the 873m (2,864ft) Corn Du in the Brecon Beacons

A man with hypothermia has been rescued from the summit a mountain in the Brecon Beacons.

Rescue teams were called at 18:40 GMT on Sunday after a man was initially thought to be lost on Pen-y-Fan.

Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team searched the area with the help of a dog and police drone before the man was found at the peak of Corn Du.

The man "was very cold and hypothermic" but otherwise unharmed, and after a medical check up was taken to safety.

After the successful rescue Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team said all members were heading home shortly before 23:00 GMT

