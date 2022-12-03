Swansea: Motorcyclist dies and driver hurt after police stop attempt
A motorcyclist has died and another motorist has been taken to hospital following a crash after an attempted police traffic stop.
The 19-year-old died at the scene in St Helen's Road, Swansea, on Friday at about 20:00 GMT.
Police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), said it was investigating after South Wales Police referred itself to the organisation.
The force said its thoughts were with the man's family.
The IOPC said: "The collision involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, both being driven by members of the public, following an attempted traffic stop by South Wales Police.
'Condolences'
"The motorcyclist sadly died at the scene and the driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment."
It said it was informed of the incident last night and sent investigators to the scene.
"Our thoughts are with the bereaved family at this difficult time and we have been in touch with them to offer our condolences and explain our role," it said.
"We will also be in touch with the driver of the other vehicle involved. Our investigation is at a very early stage."
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it sent an ambulance to the scene at about 20:10 along with an air ambulance doctor who attended in a car.
South Wales Police said it was providing support to the dead man's family at "this difficult time".
"The matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and we are co-operating with their independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident," it added.