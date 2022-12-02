Energy: Connah's Quay cost-cutting Christmas light timers
- Published
A town is to fit timers retrospectively to its Christmas lights to avoid a hefty electricity bill.
Connah's Quay town council was unable to turn off the lights on 63 displays during the day.
The council, which is in Flintshire, had initially said it was too late to fit timers to every one.
However, complaints from residents over the potential soaring cost of the display due to rising energy prices has forced the authority into a U-turn.
The lights were originally fitted around lampposts in 2021 and were switched on this year on 24 November.
Town council clerk Suzanne Wilson said timers would be fitted this weekend.
She added: "Due to the rising costs of electricity which will affect everyone the council have made the decision as a matter of urgency to put timers on the Christmas light posts.
"The council understands residents' concerns with the increased cost of living and would like to assure them that the council has addressed the issues with the help from Flintshire County Council."