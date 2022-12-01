Strep A: Penarth primary school child dies of disease
A primary school child has died after catching a bacterial disease.
The pupil at Victoria Primary School in Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, died from invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS), or Strep A.
Parents and guardians of children are being urged to find out the symptoms, and what action to take if needed.
Symptoms include a high temperature above 38C, sore throat, muscle aches, muscle tenderness and redness at the site of a wound.
Strep A is a highly contagious bacterial infection that can be extremely serious, but it is treatable.
Last month, a child died and another was taken to hospital after an outbreak of the infection at a primary school in Surrey.
Dr Ardiana Gjini, from Public Health Wales, said it was working closely with the Penarth school to raise awareness about the disease.
'Deepest condolences'
"Although it is unlikely that their child will be affected by iGAS infection, relevant individuals are being advised that they should familiarise themselves with the symptoms and what to do if these symptoms occur," said Dr Gjini.
"Contracting iGAS disease from a contact is very rare.
"Most people who come into contact with Group A Streptococcal Infection remain well and symptom-free, or develop mild throat or skin infections."
Dr Gjini added: "We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and all those affected.
"We ask that the privacy of the family is respected."