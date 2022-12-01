World Cup 2002: Fans greet Wales on return from Qatar
- Published
Dozens of Wales fans have greeted the national team as they returned from the World Cup in Qatar.
About 100, many of them children, welcomed the players after they landed at Cardiff Airport.
A tricky campaign saw Rob Page's side exit the competition at the group stage after Tuesday's defeat to England.
It was the first time the country had qualified for the World Cup since they made it to the quarter-finals at the 1958 tournament in Sweden.
Rebecca, from Penarth, in the Vale of Glamorgan, brought sons Dominic and Benedict along.
"It's been amazing," she said.
"We've been to watch them in the qualifiers, and both of them play football every week and are big football fans, so we're just here to see them and say that we're really proud of them."
Benedict was hoping to meet his heroes.
"It's a dream to meet Gareth Bale," he said.
"My mummy inspired me to come here and not give up your dreams."
Tom, 14, from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, said it was nice to meet them.
He said: "It was a 64-year wait so even my dad experienced it for the first time as well. So to watch them beat Ukraine [in the qualifying campaign] and get to it was amazing."
Alfie, 15, also from Barry, went to meet the players and to get some autographs.
"To share the moment of being able to watch it with my dad as well was really nice," he said.
"Hopefully in the next four years they can make it into the next World Cup."