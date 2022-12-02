Skills shortage: School leavers being taken on as apprentices
An apprentice who "didn't enjoy school" is training with a firm directly recruiting school leavers as a skills shortage hits businesses across Wales.
Getting paid £5 an hour to learn a trade is "better than sitting at home doing nothing", said Joe Costorphine.
He is one of eight apprentices at EvaBuild, a groundworks firm in Newtown, Powys, that has struggled to recruit people with the right skills.
It found young trainees using a local college's new employment scheme.
"This is basically going to be our conveyor belt now for future people to come into the business and continue its success," said EvaBuild director Nick Evans.
Two-thirds of businesses in Wales that responded to a business barometer survey said they were facing skills shortages.
More than 70% said the shortages meant a higher workload for staff and reduced output, profitability and growth.
"Because of our geographical constraints here in mid Wales, the skill base is quite low," Mr Evans said.
"So we thought: there's one way to tackle this problem... recruit early."
Like other businesses in the area, EvaBuild is seeking help from Newtown College.
It is the latest in the NPTC group of colleges to get an "employment bureau", where employers come twice a week to meet with young people interested in training.
Mr Evans said the difficulty in finding skilled employees was "across the board", stemming from a lack of apprenticeships "going back over two or three decades".
"What was prevalent probably going back to the 1980s died off and we're just not giving young people a pathway into the construction industry," he said.
EvaBuild went from having one apprentice to eight, including Joe from Llanfair Caereinion. The 16-year-old said he had an unhappy experience at school.
"I would say if you enjoy working outside or you don't like school, get an apprenticeship because you'll enjoy it, and you get paid while you do it," said Joe.
His fellow apprentice Katie, 16, said she had options when she finished her GCSEs but decided against staying on in school.
"I thought about maybe doing A-levels, and I just had this opportunity so I thought 'why not?'
"I go to college Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at Newtown doing bricklaying, block laying," she said.
"Then we come [on site] on a Friday. I like the groundworks, I like to be on the shovel and do stuff like that really."
The vice-principle of Newtown College said training young people like Joe and Katie will help to keep them in the area.
"We started talking to local employers [who] felt they didn't have clear access to students to give them advice about the opportunities in Powys," she said.
"They felt this was adding to the real tragedy... young people leaving in droves across the border and not coming back to work and live in this county."
Chambers Wales, which represents businesses across Wales, said the skills shortage in the UK was "endemic and widespread".
The charity's most recent survey found 80% of Welsh businesses had difficulty recruiting for all jobs, from unskilled or semi-skilled labour to skilled manual work, as well as for professional or managerial roles.