Trains: Plans for new London-west Wales services approved
Plans for a new rail service from south west Wales to London have been approved by an industry regulator.
The new service will start running from the end of 2024, and allow for a significant increase in services, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said.
Grand Union Trains plans to operate five daily return services between Carmarthen and London Paddington.
The decision opens up the route to competitions for the first time, potentially bringing lower fares.
Director of Strategy, Policy and Reform at ORR, Stephanie Tobyn said: "This decision supports more choice for passengers, new direct journey opportunities, more price competition, and new comfortable trains.
"The added competition should also make a significant contribution to innovation in terms of the routes served, ticketing practices and service quality improvements, by both Grand Union and through the response of existing operators."
Trains will also call at Bristol Parkway, Severn Tunnel Junction, Newport, Cardiff, Gowerton and Llanelli stations.
Currently the route is operated by Great Western Railway.
Grand Union Trains' application was disputed by infrastructure company Network Rail due to concerns about capacity on the network.
But the regulator said that, after "careful consideration and analysis", it has directed Network Rail to enter into a contract with the operator.
A fleet of new bi-mode trains, which can be powered by electricity or diesel, will be used.
Passengers will benefit from "best experience in the market" with bigger seats, more legroom, increased luggage space and a buffet car on every service, according to Grand Union Trains.
The project is being developed in partnership with European investment company Serena Industrial Partners and Spanish train operator Renfe.
Grand Union Trains will be an open access operator which means it will not receive subsidies from public funds.
The government issues contracts for most train services on Britain's railways.
The four existing open access operators are Grand Central, Heathrow Express, Hull Trains and Lumo.