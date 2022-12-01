Brecon: Man arrested after cleaning fluid attack
- Published
A man has been arrested after a woman was allegedly attacked with cleaning fluid.
Dyfed-Powys Police said a 41-year-old man had been arrested after reports of a substance being thrown into a woman's face in Talgarth, Powys, on Saturday.
The force said the man was arrested on suspicion of assault and had been taken into custody.
It added it had taken a statement from the victim and said anyone with information should get in touch.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.