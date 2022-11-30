Gwent Police: Mark Drakeford backs racism-probe force chief
- Published
The chief constable of under-fire Gwent Police has been given the full support of First Minister Mark Drakeford.
The force is at the centre of two probes over claims of corruption, racism, misogyny and homophobia.
Four officers have been suspended after messages were found on the phone of retired policeman Ricky Jones, who killed himself in 2020.
Mr Drakeford told the Welsh Affairs Select Committee he backed Pam Kelly, despite the "shocking" revelations.
He said he had worked closely with her during the Covid pandemic and had a high opinion of her competence and commitment.
Newport West MP Ruth Jones asked him to respond to comments made about the chief constable by Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies, who said he had no confidence in her or Gwent Police's police commissioner.
Mr Drakeford said: "Politicians ought to express our strong support for her in the work that she now needs to do to make sure that the culture of policing in Gwent is very different to the one we have seen in recent reports.
"I think she is very well placed to do that. She is a woman who has risen through the ranks of policing to become a chief constable. She'll know more about misogyny than I do."
The allegations of wrongdoing in the force came to light after a Sunday Times investigation.
Those allegations are being investigated by the Independent Office of Police Conduct and Wiltshire Police.