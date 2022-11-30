Bethesda man cleared of Anglesey beach rape as no evidence offered

Traeth Penial, AngleseyGoogle
Lee Howland had been accused of attacking a teenager at Traeth Penial beach, but the alleged victim withdrew her evidence, the court heard

A man has been found not guilty of rape and other sex offences after the prosecution offered no evidence.

Lee Howland, of Bont Uchaf, Bethesda, Gwynedd, had been accused of attacking a teenager at Traeth Penial beach, at Llanfachraeth, on Anglesey.

Recorder John Philpotts ordered the 34-year-old's release from Berwyn Prison, Wrexham.

Simon Rogers, prosecuting, said at Mold Crown Court that the alleged victim had retracted her evidence.

