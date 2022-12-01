Wales' education: Teacher pressure sparks staffing fears
Increasing pressure on teachers could lead to a "crisis" in staffing, a teaching union has said.
One head teacher said experienced staff had already quit the profession over long hours, among other issues.
The National Headteachers Union Cymru said below- inflation pay awards were compounding the problem.
Education Minister Jeremy Miles told Wales Live he did not "have the resources" to increase pay beyond the 5% rise offered in July.
Louise Jones, head teacher at Maes y Morfa Primary Community School in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, said she regularly spoke to colleagues about concerns over the retention of experienced teaching staff.
She said they were concerned about the demands of the new curriculum, speaking Welsh, having the right digital skills and a new code of practice.
"The teachers that are leaving are the best teachers because they've done it for so long," she said.
"The salary doesn't compensate them for what they do and the hours are long.
"We've lost teachers, not necessarily in this school, but in a school a stone's throw away."
Laura Doel, head of the National Association of Head Teachers Cymru, said that while recruitment and retention had been an issue in Wales for a while, below-inflation pay awards were compounding it.
"We know from speaking to our own members that below-inflation pay awards continue to compound the recruitment crisis."
Ms Doel said that, anecdotally, they had also heard that teachers were not staying in the profession after training.
The Welsh government said official figures showed that teacher recruitment and retention remained stable.
It has also announced "more incentives" to join the profession, including reducing GCSE grade requirements from a B to a C in English or Welsh and Maths for teacher training.
The Welsh government's new incentives include paying eligible student teachers a larger amount after their first term rather than at the end of their induction period.
It said it also recognised there was more to do but added that there was a significantly lower "leaving rate" among secondary teachers in Wales than compared with England.