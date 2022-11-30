Powys Hobbit homes: Community council objects to plans
Concerns have been raised about plans to build more Hobbit-style holiday homes in a Welsh county due to their size and issues around drainage.
The Powell Family has applied for permission to build seven underground homes near a farm in Rhayader, Powys.
Planning permission for five underground homes was given earlier this year.
The family's agent, Paul Watson of Halls Holdings Ltd, said the Hobbit houses would bring tourism to the area.
He added the proposal formed "part of farm diversification activities at Llwyngwilym Farm."
But in a meeting earlier this month, members of St Harmon Community Council were concerned about possible drainage issues posed by the building plans.
Jane Johnston, the council's clerk, said: "It is not clear from the application if a second water treatment plant is being installed as one water treatment plant would exceed the acceptable limit for an additional seven units."
Ms Johnston added there was concern "the inclusion of dining rooms may enable the units to become two bedroomed."
Covered in turf and with a floor to ceiling height of about 5m (16ft), the holiday units are modelled on the homes of the fictional Hobbit race created by JRR Tolkien.
Mr Watson said "Hobbit homes are modestly sized and placed into the ground", meaning only a door and two windows would be visible from the outside.
Mr Watson said he did not think the drainage from the site would have an effect on the River Wye Special Area of Conservation and as the site is graded as poor-quality agricultural land its loss should not be "resisted."
Powys planners are expected to decide whether to approve the application by 28 December.