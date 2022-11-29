Leeks: Protected PGI status for Wales' national vegetable
Plummeting leek sales have led to Wales' national symbol being given special status.
Last year UK veg sales fell on average 7.6%, while leek sales dropped about twice as much.
They now rank as the UK's 25th most popular, say researchers Neilsen.
In a bid to boost sales, leeks grown and harvested in Wales will get Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status, which safeguards the name and authenticity of regional products.
But industry sources told BBC Wales they questioned the financial value of PGI status, which was established after Brexit.
Other produce with the status includes Welsh Cambrian Mountains lamb.
In Wales, the plant is grown commercially only in Flintshire and Pembrokeshire, on a total of about 700 acres (283 hectares) of land.
Wales currently accounts for less than 10% of UK leek production, with most grown near Lincolnshire.
There is no specific Welsh leek variety, and those grown in Wales represent several hybrids.
Food industry insiders have described the new status as "niche" but said it "may provide impetus to increase sales".
An application to Defra by leek growers Puffin Produce said Welsh leeks have a "predominant long distinctive dark green flag which comprises over 40% of the overall length of the leek", and a distinctive "peppery" taste.
Farm manager Charlie Felstead said the leeks are "all harvested by hand".
'Unique selling point'
He said the new status provided "an opportunity to add to the unique selling point of Welsh leeks as well as adding commercial value".
Puffin chief executive Huw Thomas said: "GI status is hugely important to promote the quality and heritage behind this majestic crop."
UK government Food and Farming Minister Mark Spencer said the new status meant shoppers would know what they were buying, "and producers are protected and can take full credit for their work".
Wales Office Minister James Davies said this would help farmers grow their business.
The Welsh government's Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said: "I congratulate all those involved in gaining this prestigious award for Welsh leeks."