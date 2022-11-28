Nuclear Energy: Broughton manufacturing site to create 200 jobs
- Published
A new manufacturing site in Flintshire providing equipment for the nuclear industry could create up to 200 jobs.
The 10,000 square metre Boccard UK factory will be officially opened on Tuesday 29 November.
It is the company's first major nuclear production facility in the UK.
The facility, situated near the Airbus factory in Broughton, will design and manufacture piping systems and containers used in the construction of nuclear plants.
Douglas McQueen, managing director at Boccard UK, said: "We looked at various locations when we started researching this but basically, based on the technology that is already in that area and the industrial hub that it is, it was a key focal point for us."
"The reason that the facility is so big is that the components that we are making are supports, and these items vary in weight from 15-20 kilos, to two to three tonnes.
"The total quantity that we are going to be producing over the next three years will be in excess of 80,000, with about 10,000 going through our production process at any one time, hence we need the huge volume of space to manufacture as efficiently as we can.
Offering jobs to local people, particularly following recent job losses at Airbus, is a priority according to Boccard.
Mr McQueen said: "It will be all local people from the local community that will be brought in.
"I want people to come to work and do a very good day's work, but I want them to be able to go home at night to their family rather than being away from home. So it is fundamentally important to me."
He added Boccard intends to use its current nuclear skills academy to offer apprenticeships to younger people, although this plan was described as being in its "very early stages".
The company has said about 15% of jobs have been appointed, with a "major ramp up" expected over the next six months.
'Nationally significant'
Boccard employs 3500 people in 35 countries, providing products to build nuclear facilities, maintain existing plants or decommission them.
The company believes the new factory will be "nationally significant" and help "ensure UK is energy resilient in the future".
Mr McQueen said the organisation intends to expand in north Wales.
He added that "early discussions" are underway about another factory on the Broughton site, with a further plant within Flintshire also a possibility.
The company hopes to provide parts for the Hinkley Point C nuclear plant in Somerset, but Mr McQueen said it would remain active once that site is complete, to support other nuclear power projects across the UK and in the European Union.
The Broughton site will be opened by Nigel Cann, delivery director of the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station.
Mr Cann said: "We have strong links with Wales, with Welsh workers dominant on the construction site.
"The factory here at Broughton allows our partner Boccard to create quality products with a skilled workforce for Hinkley Point C and follow-on projects.
"I am very happy to be here at the start of the great opportunity this factory and the product it produces offers."
'Very welcome'
Reacting to the opening, Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said: "North Wales has a strong nuclear tradition stretching back decades, so it's very welcome to see a new nuclear venture coming to Flintshire, with the promise of good, secure, jobs and significant investment in the regional economy.
"It is an exciting time for the nuclear industry as the governments in Westminster and Cardiff Bay look at ways to strengthen energy security and meet ambitious climate targets."