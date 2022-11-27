World Cup: Wales fans ride on World Cup rollercoaster
- Published
It has been one massive rollercoaster of emotions in Qatar - and Wales fans are gearing up for one last ride.
The World Cup has been a journey of highs and lows.
Following the Iran defeat, many supporters have reined in expectations - and have now resigned themselves to just being happy to be part of the global jamboree.
But how much confidence should they have that the team can defy the odds and qualify for the knockout stages?
The team will need to beat England and hope the other match ends in a draw - but many fans are still too numb from the defeat to Iran, in a game many expected to win, to carry much hope.
Describing football as "an emotional rollercoaster", psychologist Dr Simon Williams said Wales fans have experienced increased stress because of the growing importance of the side in the national consciousness and expectation.
"Research shows that the more closely we identify with a team - what psychologists sometimes call identity fusion - the more our bodies experience stress and anxiety when we watch the game," he said.
"And so, this World Cup will already have been more stressful than useful for Wales fans, because or how much more prominent football is in the country these days and because the feeling of closeness or even being part of the team is so central to their success - of 'together stronger'."
With this being the case, he believes resuming the tag of "underdog" may actually benefit the side and supporters versus England.
A massive tidal wave of emotion had engulfed the nation in the build-up to the tournament, which reached a crescendo during the anthems for the USA game.
There was hope and expectation with Tim Williams, from Llandybie, Carmarthenshire, describing that as "a crunch game", adding beforehand: "I hope we have enough to beat a young USA side. I think we will."
The tears at the anthem turned to silent reflection as that young US side turned on the style and fans became worried it was about to end before it had really started.
Gareth Bale's equaliser raised the roof and fans were on a massive high again.
Nerys John from Y Felinheli, Gwynedd, said it gave Y Draig Goch exposure like it had never had before and the side a platform to build on.
Iran's 6-2 defeat to England had raised expectations further, Anne Hawkins, 63, from Swansea, one of hundreds of fans saying she was "quite confident" ahead of playing them.
But it was stark how differently the thousands of Iranian fans viewed the match - they had almost written off the England game beforehand, and saw it as a three-way shootout for second spot.
Saeed Izadi, who lives in Singapore, was in buoyant mood, adding: "If we win, we have a good chance of going through, we are playing for second place.
"It's a do or die game."
His confidence felt well-founded, with Wales fans deflated at the result, but then resolving to simply bask in their time in the World Cup sun.
Dr Williams said Wales are used to being underdogs, and the effect of this psychologically can be quite powerful.
"This underdog effect can be felt by the players, which in turn effects the fans' confidence," he said.
"And so, the initial feeling of 'cautious optimism' against the USA turned to expectation - perhaps over-expectation - against Iran, which may have had a counter-productive effect."
Looking ahead to the England match, he said "social identity and passion" can play a big role in such a "David versus Goliath encounter".
He also believes mindsets have changed, which could work in Wales' favour.
"Wales are firmly underdogs against England, and so both players and fans won't be feeling the same weight of expectation that they did against Iran," he added.
"Most people in Wales are likely to go back to very cautious optimism.
"On the other hand, England, as favourites, have pressure to perform and so that needs to be managed psychologically, in order to avoid complacency. And so, you never know."
"We need a present from Father Christmas," joked Terry John, 66, from Cardiff.
He does not think he will be using his last 16 ticket, but added: "England haven't been at their best either and won't look forward to playing us.
"It will be like a local derby, same as when they played Scotland."
His friend Richard Crawley, 65, also was not optimistic saying: "I was just over the moon to get over here and didn't think we would qualify from the group… but there's always hope."