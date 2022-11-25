Rhondda: 76-year-old woman dies after being hit by car
- Published
A 76-year old woman has died after she was hit by a car on Thursday.
Emergency services were called after the crash happened at about 20:05 GMT on Church Street, Penrhiwceiber, Rhondda Cynon Taff.
Police said a blue Ford Focus hit the woman who died at the scene as a result of her injuries.
A 24-year-old man remains in police custody after he was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
South Wales Police are appealing for any witnesses, and for any footage which may help the investigation.