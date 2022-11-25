Nurses strike: RCN Wales says pay rise crucial to care
A nurses' union says increasing pay is "crucial" for patients in Wales, as it prepares for the biggest strike in the history of the NHS.
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) will take action on 15 and 20 December.
The UK government said the 19% pay rise demanded was unaffordable, and the Welsh government said it cannot afford it without extra Westminster money.
But RCN Wales' Helen Whyley said she did not believe affordability was an issue when looking at the long term.
Nurses in Wales, England and Northern Ireland will join the strike. Nurses will still provide emergency care, but routine services will be hit.
Health is a devolved issue, meaning the Welsh government is responsible for health services in Wales.
Ms Whyley said: "We have to use our money wisely, it's public money.
"We can afford to do this. When you pay nurses properly, they stay in work.
"When they stay in work, patients stay in hospital for less time. That saves money. Patients have less harm come to them, that saves money, and patients stay at home longer, and that saves money.
"But not only does it all save money, but it is absolutely crucial for the people in Wales to be able to access these services they want.
"I don't buy that it's not affordable. When you spend money on a pay rise, the government gets money back, so that argument just does not wash with me."
The RCN said it had been given no choice after ministers would not reopen talks, but the UK government said the 19% pay rise demanded was unaffordable.
'We can stop having these arguments'
There is concern that patients could now be stuck in hospital over the Christmas period due to staff shortages.
However, Ms Whyley said that is a problem which is already happening.
"We hear there isn't a bed, that's not the case. Beds are bits of metal. What we don't have is the staff, the nursing staff to look after the people that need to be in that bed," she said.
"Patients are waiting right now. If we tackle this issue, not just for the short term but for the long term, we can stop having these arguments for years to come.
"So this strike is all about patients and their care, and the effect that not paying nurses fairly has on those services."
She said that, in the NHS alone there are 3,000 vacancies for registered nurses in Wales, adding: "The government can't afford not to sort this out."
In a statement, a Welsh government spokesperson said: "We recognise why so many nurses voted the way they did and we agree nurses should be fairly rewarded for the work.
"We are unable to increase our pay offer without additional funding being made available by the UK government."