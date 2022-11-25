World Cup 2022: Wales rugby star Josh Navidi on Iran
Welsh rugby star Josh Navidi has opened up about his Iranian heritage ahead of Wales' crucial football World Cup clash with his father's homeland.
His dad, Hedy, left Iran for the UK in 1979 during the Iranian revolution.
But Josh said: "I'm always going to back Wales and want Wales to qualify".
Iran has seen protests after the death of a woman arrested for wearing her headscarf too loosely, and before their game against England, the players declined to sing their national anthem.
"My dad does keep in touch with his family and it's quite bad out there, obviously people are dying and it's similar to what happened in 1979 with the revolution then," Wales international Navidi said.
When the flanker's father, a businessman and ex-wrestler, arrived in Britain he initially went to London.
The 31-year-old, who also plays for Cardiff Rugby and the British and Irish Lions, said: "He studied in London and went up to Bangor, did his A-levels there, met my mum.
"Then they moved down to south Wales where my dad studied civil engineering in Pontypridd, and then they settled down in Bridgend and had me and my brother."
Iran go into the Wales game reeling from a 6-2 defeat against England, but Navidi is expecting Iran to bounce back.
"It's probably a game they feel they can win," said Navidi.
"Speaking to my dad, it's going to be a close game."
While the 33-cap Navidi supports Wales, he said: "If Iran can pick up a win elsewhere, happy days.
"They're a very good side and they're in most World Cups and they can have upsets so hopefully it's not against Wales."