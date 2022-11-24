World Cup 2022: Newlyweds watch Wales on honeymoon
Football mad newlyweds Beca and Richard Thomas have flown to the Middle East to spend their honeymoon at the World Cup.
The couple tied the knot about two weeks ago during half term and ever since Wales qualified, they knew there was only one destination option.
Mrs Thomas said she and her other half agreed the plan was "perfect".
They are staying in Dubai but travelling to Qatar so they can watch the games with the rest of the Red Wall.
"We married a fortnight ago during half-term and we have photos of us wearing bucket hats on our special day," Mrs Thomas said.
However, the lovebirds did not don them during the ceremony.
On their way to Wales' opening match against the USA they thought they might not get into Qatar.
A taxi driver pointed out Mr Thomas was wearing shorts and Mrs Thomas's top was sleeveless.
Mr Thomas said: "Thankfully there wasn't any reason to be worried in the end and the day itself was fantastic with a superb atmosphere among the fans."
Mrs Thomas said everyone in Qatar was welcoming and staff at the metro station were helpful.
Mr Thomas called the experience "amazing".
"We have seen many supporters of different fans from across the globe, such as a group of 200 Senegal fans who had drums, horns and were dancing in the streets," he said.
Everyone, he added, was happy and getting along.
Between matches the couple have been relaxing in Dubai.
On Friday Wales face Iran and the newlyweds are looking forward to being part of the red wall.
"For the USA match we were sitting amongst the American fans in the stadium, but tomorrow we will be amongst the Welsh fans, so we are really looking forward to that," said Mr Thomas.