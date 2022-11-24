Gwent Police: Watchdog launches racist messages probe
The police watchdog is investigating the conduct of Gwent Police officers over allegations of racist, misogynistic and homophobic messages.
It follows reports of messages found on the phone of a retired police officer Ricky Jones, who took his own life in 2020.
The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) said several serving officers were under investigation.
It said it would keep the involvement of other officers under review.
The messages, first reported in the Sunday Times, were discovered by the family of retired police officer Mr Jones.
As well as offensive content, they were said to show evidence of corruption within the force.
IOPC director for Wales Catrin Evans said: "On the basis of our assessment of the conduct referrals received so far, we have decided that an independent investigation is essential to maintain public confidence."
The family of Mr Jones found the messages after searching his phone for evidence of domestic abuse.
His widow and daughter said he was controlling and abusive at home.
The IOPC said Wiltshire Police would continue to look at Gwent Police's handling of its investigation into Mr Jones' death, and officers' contact with relatives.
The moves follow referrals from both Gwent and Wiltshire constabularies.