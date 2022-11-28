World Cup: Wales fans hope for miracle win to progress
- Published
Wales fans are hoping for a miracle as their team face England later in what may be their final World Cup match.
One of the thousands of Wales fans who have travelled to Qatar is Martyn Kay who turns 40 on 4 December.
He planned to spend his big day watching Wales in the last 16 of the World Cup but his dream, shared by the nation, now hangs by a thread.
Wales must win against England and the hope Iran v USA is a draw for them to go to the next round.
If the other game isn't a draw, Wales will need more than a miracle and must beat England by four goals or more.
After disappointing performances by Wales up to this point, Mr Kay added: "With Wales, I'm just hoping that maybe we can pull off a miracle.
"Hopefully, we can start turning it on and make the knockout stages.
"I'm quietly optimistic now. We always do it the hard way, when our backs are against the wall."
Many have been enjoying the fact Wales have qualified for a first World Cup in 64 years and even if the journey ends, it has been one of the best experiences of many fans' lives.
Mr Kay has flown in from his new home in Hong Kong as well as friend Matt Womersley, 35, originally from Bangor, Gwynedd, who now lives in Taiwan.
The pair haven't seen each other for eight years and haven't given up hope of celebrating Mr Kay's 40th with Wales in the last 16.
Mr Womersley said: "Something has got to happen. We won't go out with the rubbish performances we have seen so far.
"We've got to go for it. We haven't really given it a go yet."
Their optimism is in contrast to most Wales fans around Doha.
Becky Green, 48, from Llantwit Fardre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, described herself as "deflated" after the Iran defeat.
But she added: "We'll bounce back, we are at a World Cup."
However, she said progress in the tournament was "very unlikely".
Jeff Lee, 64, from Pontypool, Torfaen, said: "We are part of the World Cup experience. We haven't been since 1958, so we have got to be happy.
"But there is still a combination available to get through - we have just got to hope that it is possible."
If the team exits the tournament, the fans and the nation have left their mark on the country.
At Katara Cultural Village, on the outskirts of Doha, the national flowers of Wales and Qatar - the daffodil and qatif - are entwined on a mural.
The words "I am somebody - Rwy'n rhywun" are painted next to it, indicators that Wales is not only 'still here', as Dafydd Iwan sang, but is represented and relevant on the global stage because of its World Cup finals appearance.
"Art is a universal, spoken language, connecting cultures together," said Qatari artist Muna Albader.
"This (mural) will be a memory left behind from the World Cup. The cultures are speaking to each other through the artwork."
Ms Albader has been working with Welsh creative people on the mural and hopes to come to Cardiff next year.
Bryce Davies, 39, is a graffiti artist, who sprayed the words, "together" and "unity" in Welsh, English and Qatari.
In many ways, he believes the result against England is almost irrelevant in terms of what the World Cup has done for his country.
"For Wales in general, being part of this huge international party celebrating different cultures has been pretty special," he said.
"It's put Welsh football on the map. But the football is almost secondary to me as we have come out here and been proud to be Welsh."
Singer Sage Todz has been performing and says visitors from around the world have been learning from each other, adding: "It's been good to represent who we are, showing our strengths to other countries.
"It's just good to have a chance to mix with each other."
At the waterside, there are boats displaying the national flags of all of the competing nations.
Wales fans will soon find out if their team can deliver a miracle - or if their World Cup dreams sail off into the distance.