Logan Mwangi: Tondu Primary School remembers murdered pupil
- Published
A primary school is making sure it always remember a "gorgeous" and "cheeky" murdered five-year-old pupil.
Logan Mwangi was murdered by his mother, stepfather and a 14-year-old boy in Bridgend county, in July 2021.
To this day, the communities of Sarn and Aberkenfig are still finding ways to remember him.
It comes as a new report reveals earlier injuries, found on Logan by a doctor, were not shared with relevant agencies prior to his death.
A Child Practice Review (CPR) has looked at how different agencies were involved with Logan's family in the 17 months before his death
There are around 200 pupils at Tondu Primary, but it is clear one is missing.
Logan Mwangi was a pupil at the school, surrounded by friends and teachers who loved him.
His former head teacher, Jane Prelogauskas, said he was "a gorgeous little boy" with "a cheeky smile" who "loved to talk".
As you walk into the school, photos of that smile greet you, along with Logan's name written in his own handwriting - his small hand still learning to stay steady as he formed his letters.
For Jane Prelogauskas and her staff, it has been an unimaginably difficult 16 months trying to help young children understand why one of their friends is no longer there.
She said: "To lose a child is one of the worst things that can ever happen to anyone, especially in a school.
"So we wanted to remember him and the children wanted to have a little garden that they could use if they lost any loved ones or pets, so we have a lovely garden outside for him."
In that garden is a bench inscribed with the words "we sit here everyday to remind us that you are never far away".
Ms Prelogauskas added: "It's a tangible way for them to find a little place if they need a little time to sit and ponder and remember and they've got that place.
"And for the staff as well, to always replenish it with flowers because the staff have been through a lot in losing Logan. Because he was part of our school family."
'Shining down'
In the days and weeks after the five-year-old died, people gathered and left many teddies, balloons and other tributes on the grass close to the River Ogmore.
The majority of them were removed this summer, and Valleys to Coast Housing, which manages the land, said it was "respectful of the feelings of the local community" but that some had become "weathered".
Some new ones have been added, with a striking painting of Logan sitting amongst the wet grass and rocks with messages, including one saying "Justice for Logan".
There are still discussions going on about a more permanent memorial for the young boy, with hopes one could be in place in the new year.
Wherever that ends up being, Logan's classmates know he is looking down on them as Tondu Primary have named a star after the five year-old.
It is one close to Ursa Minor, the Little Bear Constellation, and they say Logan's star is one that shines "extra bright".
In Sarn, where the little boy lived, Logan Mwangi is still very much in people's hearts and on their minds.
The house where he used to live in is no longer boarded up and the housing association which manages the property hopes it will soon be home to new tenants.
A spokesperson for Valleys to Coast Housing Association said: "We continue to be mindful and respectful of the community's feelings and share our deepest sympathies with anyone impacted by this tragic event.
"We have been grateful for the support of neighbours as we have worked quietly and sensitively to prepare this flat for new tenants, and hope that they are allowed to settle into the community in peace."