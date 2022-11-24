Gwent Police: PC Robert Davies's gross misconduct
A police officer found to have sent inappropriate text messages to three women could be dismissed after a disciplinary panel found his actions amounted to gross misconduct.
Gwent officer PC Robert Davies acted inappropriately and breached integrity in his phone and text message contact, the panel decided.
The panel believed the messages sent to the women, two of whom were considered vulnerable, were sexually motivated.
The panel is now considering sanctions.