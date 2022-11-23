Logan Mwangi murder: Report into Sarn river death due
The involvement of professionals in the life of a five-year-old who was murdered by his family and dumped in a river will be put under the spotlight.
A Child Practice Review (CPR) into the murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi will be published on Thursday.
Logan was murdered by his mother, step-father and a 14-year-old boy in Sarn, Bridgend county, in July 2021.
The CPR will look at the involvement of all professionals in Logan's life and what can be improved in future.
It follows an August 2021 report that raised "serious concerns" about children's services in Bridgend.
In that report, Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) said "urgent action" was needed but noted some improvements had been made since an inspection four months earlier.
The review, commissioned by Cwm Taf Morgannwg safeguarding board, will look at other organisations that were involved in Logan and his family's lives - including health and educational services and the police.
Logan died after his mother Angharad Williamson, step-father John Cole and Craig Mulligan subjected him to a "brutal and sustained" attack, leaving him with 56 injuries, including tears in his liver and bowel.
Cole and Mulligan then dumped his body in the River Ogmore, just 250m (820ft) from his home.
Police officers found Logan partially submerged in the river wearing his dinosaur pyjama bottoms and a Spider-Man top.
Mrs Justice Jefford said the attack was "nothing short of horrifying".
Mulligan was not related to any of them but Cole had raised him since he was nine months old and considered himself a father figure.
Timeline of events leading to Logan's murder
August 16, 2020: Logan is taken to hospital by Williamson. She suspected he dislocated his shoulder when he fell down the stairs the day before. Doctors find Logan has broken arm and make a referral to social services.
January 21, 2021: Williamson calls 101 and during the conversation tells the operator Mulligan had confessed to pushing Logan down the stairs when he fractured his arm.
March 16: Logan placed on child protection register which means social workers have to visit every 10 days.
June: Social workers in Bridgend remove Logan and his younger sibling from the child protection register as he was no longer considered to be at significant risk of harm. He was still considered to be a child in need.
July 21: Logan tests positive for Covid-19 and has to self-isolate.
July 26: Family Court approve Cole and Williamson's custody application for Mulligan, who moves in with them five days before Logan's murder.
July 29/30: Logan is seriously assaulted. The accounts of Williamson, Cole and Mulligan vary.
July 30: Mulligan's social worker Deborah Williams visits the flat but is denied entry as Logan has Covid-19. She stays for 20 minutes and leaves without seeing or hearing Logan.
July 31: CCTV shows Cole and Mulligan dumping Logan's body in the River Ogmore at 02:43.