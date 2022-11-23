Casey Coulton: Aberdare 18-year-old's body found near river
- Published
The family of a "kind, caring" teenager have paid tribute after his body was found near a river following a search.
Casey Coulton, 18, of Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was discovered close to the River Taff in Abercynon at about 10:30 GMT on Tuesday. He had last been seen early on Sunday.
The circumstances are being treated as unexplained, South Wales Police said.
"We are all broken," said Joanne Edwards, the mother of Casey's girlfriend Charlie.
"Casey was a kind-hearted, loving, selfless gentleman.
"He was loved by his girlfriend Charlie, her brother Nick, myself and my partner Leighton.
"He was loved by all his friends dearly and was the life of the party.
"We want him to be remembered for his kind, caring demeanour.
"Casey, you will be in all our hearts forever and always."
Det Insp Matt Hicks said: "Extensive searches were done to find Casey and all potential sightings were investigated".
"An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding his death, which is being treated as unexplained."