World Cup: How Wales uses sport to sell itself globally

"Looking back over the past 15 years, if we had not had Madonna at the stadium, if we had not had the Manics [Street Preachers] on New Year's Eve, and all those wonderful things that have happened off the back of sporting success, if we had not had the [rugby] Grand Slams, and the football we now have, then Wales would have been an unhappier place, if only for that, it has been worth it," he added.