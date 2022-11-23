Snowdonia: Glyder Fach walker named after mountain death
A walker whose body was found on a mountain has been named at an inquest.
Raymond Charles Turvey was a 72-year-old retired engineer, from Castlethorpe, Milton Keynes.
Coroner Sarah Riley at Caernarfon Coroner's Court said Mr Turvey went out walking on the Glyder range on the morning of November 16.
The fall happened on Glyder Fach in Eryri, the official name recently adopted for Snowdonia by the national park.
Mr Turvey had been staying at Pen y Pass Hostel, who's staff raised the alarm when he failed to return at 07:00 GMT the next day.
The mans' body was found on the 3,261ft mountain and he appeared to have fallen.
A pathologist gave a provisional cause of death as multiple injuries due to a presumed fall.
Rescuers said the body was found on a scree footpath next to Bristly Ridge.
An Ogwen Valley team spokesperson said: "He had a substantial fall. I think he slipped on the scree and [had] taken a long tumbling fall. It is very steep and very loose underfoot."
The inquest was adjourned pending further enquiries.