Gwynedd second homes could see 150% council tax hike
- Published
The council tax premium for second homes could be raised to 150% in one council area in Wales.
Gwynedd Council cabinet decided to recommend an increase in premiums from 100% to 150% for second homes.
This would make Gwynedd's council tax premium the biggest in Wales - however all councils will be able to introduce a 300% premium from next April.
The cabinet will present its recommendations at a full Gwynedd Council meeting on 1 December.
Earlier this year the Welsh government announced the premiums councils can charge on second homes' council tax will increase from 100% to 300% from April 2023.
The move, which was included in a Labour-Plaid Cymru cooperation deal, is designed to make it easier for people to afford homes where they grew up.
However, there are concerns some home owners will avoid the council tax premium increases after proposed regulations were changed.
Some properties restricted by planning conditions, such as short-term holiday lets, could now be exempt.