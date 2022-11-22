World Cup 2022: Wales LGBT Rainbow Wall 'disrespected' at opener
- Published
Wales' LGBTQ+ Rainbow Wall fans were "disrespected" at the World Cup opener, according to the country's fan embassy.
The embassy's Paul Corkery said the hats were "virtually thrown in the bin", despite reassurances beforehand.
Laura McAllister, a gay woman and past Fifa Council candidate, was one of those told she had to remove the hat for the game against the USA.
Fifa - world football's governing body, which is responsible for the tournament - has been asked to comment.
The rainbow version of Welsh fan hats shows support for the LGBTQ+ community.
Mr Corkery is a volunteer with the Wales fan embassy, set up with the help of the UK government to assist fans at the World Cup.
He said there were as many as 6,000 Wales fans in the stadium - more than double the number predicted.
However, he said thousands were initially left at the gates unable to download tickets to their phones.
Mr Corkery said reassurances had been given to the fans embassy about travelling supporters, but nothing was put in writing, only the words "everyone was welcome".
"They took them off seven FAW staff (rainbow hats and related items) and virtually threw them in the bin - it was disrespectful," he said.
"They could have said 'come back and get them after' or 'put them in your bag'. They have to deal with things the right way.
"But now it's an international story. I just feel sorry for Laura, she is a friend and you could see how upset she was."
However, Mr Corkery said he was not surprised, in light of the decision to ban alcohol from stadiums just days before the tournament started.
"They decided that in the face of a £60m Budweiser (tournament sponsorship) deal.
"They weren't afraid to do that. If they can do that, they can take a bucket hat off you," he added.
He believes the decision to ban alcohol at stadiums has backfired, with long queues for the Metro forming straight after the game.
Mr Corkery said thousands of fans had been stuck outside the stadium before kick off, some unable to download their tickets, while others said a special QR code disappeared from their phones.
In the end, he said many were allowed in simply by showing email confirmation.
He added: "There were thousands of volunteers, I've never seen so many and everyone spoke English.
"They were doing their best, but didn't know the directions.
"They were sending people the wrong direction (after the game) - a mile to the Metro when it should've been 100 yards."
Mr Corkery said a winter World Cup with Christmas approaching and the regular football season on hold felt "alien" to him.
However, he added: "Looking at Canada, the USA and Mexico (joint hosts for the 2026 World Cup), there are pluses.
"There are eight stadiums here within 35 minutes. There, it will be 2,000 miles by plane."
The embassy works with government departments to help fans - and Foreign Office officials have suggested to them there were between 5,000 and 6,000 Wales fans at Monday's game, more than double pre-match estimates of 2,500 to 3,000.
On the whole, the fan embassy volunteers said it had been a positive experience so far for most, with just one lost passport reported.
Another volunteer Kieran Jones said he knows of 12 fans who use wheelchairs and 12 with other mobility problems who have had no problems to date.
"There are so many cultures here at once," he said.
"On the Metro after the game last night, there were at least a dozen nationalities, all singing, trying to see who was better.
"Of course, the Welsh won."
'Enjoyable apart from first half'
The third volunteer, Vince Alm added: "For me, it's been a bit different from reading the press point of view.
"The majority of locals are very friendly, there's been no issues and not too much of a culture clash.
"They have been quite tolerant, if people have been singing, they haven't stopped them.
"If anyone has taken their shirt off, they have just asked them politely to put it back on."
He said on the whole, fans have enjoyed themselves "apart from the first half against the USA".