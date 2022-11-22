Gower illegal tree felling: Man fails in appeal bid
- Published
A man convicted of illegally felling more than 2,000 trees has failed in an appeal against his conviction.
Jeff Lane was found guilty in March of felling more than eight hectares (20 acres) of woodland on Gower, Swansea, without the appropriate licence.
Recorder R Kenber told Swansea Crown Court there was "clear and compelling evidence" that illegal felling had taken place.
Lane will be sentenced at a later date.
He had tried to argue that he had only cut down "rotten and decayed trees" in an effort to "improve the land" at Old Forge Farm, in Fairwood.
The court found those assertions "did not hold up" and that much of the expert witness evidence the defendant offered was not credible.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) also proved that an enforcement notice to restock the trees that had been felled in 2019 had not been acted on.
During proceedings, Damian Ward, who visited the site on multiple occasions in his role as a woodland officer for NRW, said it was "absolutely clear" Lane had gone beyond the initial license application which allowed for the thinning of the trees.
He also said repeated warnings were not listened to.
Asked about the environmental impact, forestry officer Nicholas Fackrell told the court it was "by far" the most significant in terms of environmental impact he had seen in his career.